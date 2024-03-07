With this year's mild winter, it felt like spring came early. And now that flower show season is about to get underway, it's starting to feel even more so.

To get the party started, these two flower-filled events are slated to roll out in the coming weeks and run through April. And at one of the shows, you can even buy flowers on your way out.

March 7 to April 6: Bachman's will host the "Spring Spectrum: A Color Experience" offering spring flower and decor inspiration via vignettes displayed at the floral and garden center's Minneapolis campus on Lyndale Avenue S. This year's theme offers a glimpse of the hottest spring color trends as well as how to incorporate them in a variety of design styles that include tropical South Beach, vintage and pastel vibes.

The event is free with the exception of special events (VIP nights March 21 and April 4; brunch April 7; $25 each), which will offer a chance to sip and enjoy light bites while strolling the grounds. For more information, visit bachmans.com.

March 24-April 7: The "Galleria Floral Experience," with flowers by Bachman's, returns to the Edina shopping center swimming in a new theme. This year's "Into the Deep" will center on blooms inspired by the flora and fauna of the ocean. In addition to a variety of garden beds in bloom, sea-inspired installations such as a giant octopus, floating jellyfish and vibrant coral will be featured throughout the shopping center during the show's two-week run.

The event is free. For more information, visit galleriaedina.com.