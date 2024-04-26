Edina

Built in 1956, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,004 square feet and features two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, three-season porch, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Ellen and James Westin, Edina Realty, 651-338-2307.

Minneapolis

Built in 1925, this four-bedroom, one-bath house in the Fulton neighborhood has 1,320 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, full unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car tuckunder garage. Listed by Svitlana Moore, Chasing Dreams Real Estate, 855-839-1272.

Cottage Grove

Built in 2008, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,693 square feet and features four bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, covered deck and storage shed. Listed by Greg Winegarden, 952-484-1027, and Jen Winegarden, 612-709-1394, Coldwell Banker Realty.