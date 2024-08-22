Strolling through St. Paul’s Phalen Park last fall with some birdwatching friends, I heard an unusual bird call, repeated several times. Following the sounds to an oak tree, we were startled to see two blue parakeets calling to each other from its branches.
Exotic pet birds are winding up out in nature where they don’t belong
Budgies have a population problem after some pandemic pet purchases were later regretted. Do your research before buying these birds, which are fairly high-maintenance.
Seeing these handsome little birds, also known as budgies, was depressing, because we knew these almost surely had been caged pets and had virtually no chance of surviving a Minnesota winter. After all, budgies, about the size of our bluebirds, are originally from Australia.
And we wondered why two exotic birds, more often seen in cages at pet stores or in people’s homes, were outdoors? Turns out such sightings are not all that unusual around the metro (and the state) these days: Budgies have an overpopulation problem, and humans are the cause.
I talked to Jennifer Belland, who directs an organization called the Parrots’ Umbrella, a local nonprofit that works with pet owners to help keep their birds at home. She described “a growing budgie crisis in our community,” and said most parrot rescue organizations are overwhelmed by the number of birds needing new homes.
Many people may have thought a bird would be a good companion during the pandemic lockdown. Pet stores are happy to sell these bright, engaging little birds as pets, and people often buy two, so the birds can keep each other company. And then the trouble begins: Budgies might seem like a low-demand pet, but in reality, they’re fairly high-maintenance. The common reasons people give for no longer wanting their budgie, Belland says, is they find them expensive, messy and/or noisy.
“They’re not the greatest pet to have if you’re working from home,” says Belland, noting that the birds are highly vocal and want to be part of any conversation, even screeching during Zoom meetings. Caged birds can scatter feathers and food around the room and they can be destructive, chewing things, even into walls, to make a nest cavity. And if you end up with a male and a female bird, you’re going to have many more budgies, very soon.
Which explains why so many rescue organizations have too many birds already, and can no longer take in more, and may explain why there are increasing reports of these little birds out in nature.
Some may be accidental escapees, while others may be abandoned by frustrated owners. The little parakeets may be able to forage for themselves for a while, but they’re not going to survive very long. They’re easy prey for predators, like hawks and roaming cats. And those that make it to autumn will perish in a normal winter.
There are other issues, as well, such as the possibility of exotic birds spreading diseases to wild birds.
Is there a solution to the budgie ovepulation problem?
Belland’s advice, if you think you want a bird in your home, is to research what’s involved in bird ownership, then adopt from a rescue or shelter organization, rather than purchasing from a pet store.
My own opinion is that it would also help if pet stores would educate potential buyers about caged birds’ needs and behavior before selling them.
Well-cared-for budgies can live up to 20 years, and they deserve better than to be dumped outdoors or to languish in foster care for extended periods.
St. Paul resident Val Cunningham, who volunteers with the St. Paul Audubon Society and writes about nature for local, regional and national newspapers and magazines, can be reached at valwrites@comcast.net.
Budgie resources
The Animal Humane Society takes in small birds like budgies surrendered by their owners and often has some available for adoption. Call 952-435-7738 to learn more. Other possible options may be found by searching the Internet for “parrot rescues Minnesota.”
