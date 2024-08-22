Exotic pet birds are winding up out in nature where they don’t belong

“They’re not the greatest pet to have if you’re working from home,” says Belland, noting that the birds are highly vocal and want to be part of any conversation, even screeching during Zoom meetings. Caged birds can scatter feathers and food around the room and they can be destructive, chewing things, even into walls, to make a nest cavity. And if you end up with a male and a female bird, you’re going to have many more budgies, very soon.