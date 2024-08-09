Spirit Airlines abandons low-cost strategy with new bundles

A handful of domestic airlines, such as JetBlue, American and Alaska, guarantee that parents can sit next to their children. But on the others, parents are left to pay for more expensive assigned seats or to bank on the goodwill of strangers. The Transportation Department is directly taking aim with a rule proposed Aug. 1. It would be free for children age 13 and younger to sit next to at least one parent or accompanying adult. And airlines would need to disclose this policy upfront on online platforms and when travelers call customer service to research or book a fare. The rule will now go through a public comment period, which generally lasts three months, before becoming final.