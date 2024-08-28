Some context as the Minneapolis 2040 Plan legal saga ends

In fact, the MLPA was the third in a series of landmark environmental protection laws passed in the 1970s during the Minnesota Miracle era and its express purpose was to address the environmental damage caused by unplanned “urban sprawl.” When it commissioned the Metropolitan Council to supervise the comprehensive planning process in the Twin Cities region in 1976, the Legislature recognized that “local governmental units within the metropolitan area are interdependent, that the growth and patterns of urbanization within the area create the need for additional state, metropolitan and local public services and facilities and increase the danger of air and water pollution and water shortages.”