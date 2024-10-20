‘Smile 2' grinning to No. 1 at box office while ‘Anora' glitters in limited release

Second place went to Universal and DreamWorks Animation's ''The Wild Robot'' in its fourth weekend with $10.1 million, bumping it past $100 million in North America. Family films often have long lives in theaters, particularly ones as well reviewed as ''The Wild Robot,'' and some have speculated that it got a bump this weekend from teenagers buying tickets for the PG-rated family film and then sneaking into ''Terrifier 3,'' which is not rated, instead. Either way, Damien Leone's demon clown movie, which cost only $2 million to produce, is doing more than fine with legitimate ticket buyers. It added an estimated $9.3 million, bringing its total to $36.2 million.