Slumping at the plate, Jackson Chourio makes a game-saving catch for the Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio has gone through some adversity this season as the 21-year-old tries to follow up a standout rookie year.
The game-saving catch he made Sunday might just be the spark he needs.
Chourio raced to his right, reached his gloved hand over the wall in left-center field and robbed Royce Lewis of a potential tying homer in the eighth inning of the Brewers' 5-2 victory that snapped the Minnesota Twins' 13-game winning streak.
''That's the first home-run robbery I've ever had,'' said Chourio, who indicated through an interpreter that he hadn't even accomplished that feat during his meteoric run through the minor leagues. ''Just to be able to show the ability to do that, I'm happy about that.''
Chourio played center field in the minors but typically was a corner outfielder last year, when he batted .275 with 21 homers and 79 RBIs to finish third in the NL rookie of the year balloting. His big season came after he signed an eight-year, $82 million contract, the largest given to a player without any major league experience.
He has played center more often this year because of injuries to Blake Perkins and Garrett Mitchell. It hasn't been an entirely smooth transition.
Chourio committed his first error in the majors on May 9 as Tampa Bay's José Caballero hit a single that got past him, enabling Taylor Walls to score from first and Caballero to end up on third in a game the Brewers lost 4-3.
Three nights later, Chourio misplayed a drive from Cleveland's Gabriel Arias and allowed the ball to go over his left shoulder, resulting in a three-run double that opened the scoring in a 5-0 defeat.