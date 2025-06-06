Sports

Brewers host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (35-26, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-29, third in the NL Central)

June 6, 2025 at 8:02AM

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -147, Padres +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Milwaukee is 34-29 overall and 18-10 at home. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

San Diego has gone 15-16 on the road and 35-26 overall. The Padres are 25-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 10 home runs, nine walks and 37 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 17 for 42 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 17 doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBIs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 9 for 39 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .268 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Padres: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Luis Arraez: day-to-day (knee), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (shoulder), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

