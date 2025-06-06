Brewers host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (35-26, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (34-29, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (3-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -147, Padres +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Friday.
Milwaukee is 34-29 overall and 18-10 at home. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.
San Diego has gone 15-16 on the road and 35-26 overall. The Padres are 25-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.