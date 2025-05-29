Sebastien Ibeagha scores in stoppage time to rally Dallas to 3-3 draw with Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Defender Sebastien Ibeagha scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time as FC Dallas rallied for a 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.
Ibeagha's goal came with assists from Patrickson Delgado and Ramiro Benetti after Gerardo Valenzuela scored his fourth goal — unassisted in the 86th to give Cincinnati the lead.
It was the first goal this season for Ibeagha and his fourth in 171 career appearances. Delgado's helper was his first this season and Benetti's was the first of his career in his 14th appearance.
Cincinnati grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute on Pavel Bucha's first goal this season. DeAndre Yedlin notched his third assist and Luca Orellano his second.
Kévin Denkey scored on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute for a 2-0 advantage at halftime. Denkey's ninth goal came after he was fouled by Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes.
Dallas pulled within 2-1 five minutes into the second half when Petar Musa used an assist from defender Shaq Moore to score his fourth goal this season and his 20th in 42 career appearances. Moore's assist was his first of the campaign.
Anderson Julio found the net for the fourth time to tie it 2-2 in the 68th minute.
Roman Celantano totaled two saves for Cincinnati (9-4-3).