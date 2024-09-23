Former Schwan’s delivery service, Yelloh, shutting down after 72 years as a Minnesota business

“The current Yelloh team has worked hard against external headwinds such as the nationwide staffing challenges and crushing food supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic,” board member Michael Ziebell said in a statement. “These challenges, combined with changing consumer lifestyles and competitive pressures that have been building for over 20 years, made success very difficult. Digital shopping has replaced the personal, at-the-door customer interaction that was the hallmark of the company.”