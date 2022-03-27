GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain capped off the Wild's comeback with the game-winning goal in overtime.

2. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets: The goalie was superb, turning aside 35 shots after also playing the previous night.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a pair of goals to reach 80 points on the season, the second-most in Wild franchise history.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Assists for Kevin Fiala.

23 Stops by goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in his Wild debut.

45 Assists for Mats Zuccarello, a new career high.