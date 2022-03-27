GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain capped off the Wild's comeback with the game-winning goal in overtime.
2. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets: The goalie was superb, turning aside 35 shots after also playing the previous night.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a pair of goals to reach 80 points on the season, the second-most in Wild franchise history.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Assists for Kevin Fiala.
23 Stops by goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in his Wild debut.
45 Assists for Mats Zuccarello, a new career high.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Wild Kirill Kaprizov scores twice, Jared Spurgeon nets OT winner as Wild rallies vs. Columbus in Marc-Andre Fleury's debut
More from Star Tribune
Wild Kirill Kaprizov scores twice, Jared Spurgeon nets OT winner as Wild rallies vs. Columbus in Marc-Andre Fleury's debut
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Saturday's Wild-Columbus game recap
Kirill Kaprizov reached 80 points on the season, second-most in Wild franchise history.
Sports
Coach K makes 13th Final Four, Duke beats Arkansas 78-69
Coach Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four after Duke overwhelmed Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night in the Blue Devils' most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run.
Sports
Svechnikov's two goals spark Hurricanes past the Blues 7-2
Andrei Svechnikov celebrated his 22nd birthday with two goals, Seth Jarvis also scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Saturday night.
Sports
Nets add to Miami's misery, rolling past Heat 110-95
Goran Dragic looked up at the overhead screen and watched the video that paid tribute to his seven seasons with the Miami Heat, then waved to acknowledge the loud cheers from his former home crowd.
Sports
Petterson scores twice, Canucks rally past Stars 4-1
Elias Petterson had two goals and a pair of milestones as the Vancouver Canucks rallied past the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night.