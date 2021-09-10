Zach Parise has a new home.

The New York Islanders confirmed Friday they've agreed to terms with Parise, who played the past nine seasons for the Wild before the team bought out his contract.

No terms for the deal were announced.

The 37-year-old Parise had seven goals and 18 points last season, when he was a healthy scratch early in the playoffs. The Wild bought out his 13-year, $98 million contract this summer, as it did with defenseman Ryan Suter, who signed with Dallas.

"A lot of mixed emotions after that," Parise said Friday on a Zoom call. "A sense of relief at the same time, when something like that does happen of course you want to get back to work right away and get ready for the following season.

"I think I have a lot of good hockey left in me, but they didn't see it like that."

Parise scored 199 goals and had 400 points in the regular season for the Wild. He was the 17th overall pick in the 2003 draft by New Jersey, a team he later captained to the Stanley Cup Final before signing with the Wild in 2012.

He has 810 career points (393 goals) in 1,060 regular season games.

The late J.P. Parise, Zach's father, played with the Islanders from 1975-78 after being traded from the North Stars; and Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello was GM in New Jersey when Zach Parise was with the Devils.

"There were two or three teams that I had interest in … once I found out I was leaving Minnesota my focus shifted to hey, where are we going next," Parise said. "Knowing Lou for a long time, I thought that it would be a good fit.It was a tough decision, but I felt like watching them play, I would fit in well.

"They've established themselves as one of the best teams in the league. You just want to be a piece of that puzzle. I know my age, but I think I can still play the game, score some goals, and be a part of the offense.

"My expectations are going in and fitting in on a really good team."