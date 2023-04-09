Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac: Scored the winning goal 10 seconds into overtime. Had two goals in Thursday's semifinal win over Michigan.

2. Zach Metsa, Quinnipiac: Defenseman assisted on all three Bobcats goals.

3. Collin Graf, Quinnipiac: Center tied the score late in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Shots on goal for the Gophers through regulation.

16 Blocked shots for the Gophers through regulation.

25-8 Quinnipiac's advantage in shots on goal in the second and third periods.