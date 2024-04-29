Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

When it comes to political auditions for the national stage, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's recent faceplant is a memorable one.

Noem is a Republican and a contender to be former President Donald Trump's vice presidential pick. She wrote a book, as many higher-office aspirants do to burnish their brand, with the release slated for next month. That literary effort backfired mightily.

The Guardian obtained an advance copy and recently shared a troubling excerpt. In the book, Noem details shooting a 14-month-old wire-haired pointer named Cricket because of behavioral issues. She justified the move by saying that the dog went out of its mind with excitement on a pheasant hunting trip, attacking another family's chickens and then biting Noem herself.

Noem apparently thought the story showed her willingness to take tough but necessary actions. Much of social media thought differently over the weekend, with condemnations abounding and animal rights advocates denouncing her for not attempting to better train the dog or finding it a different home.

Noem, however, doubled down on Sunday, adding some details, such as saying the dog's death happened 20 years ago and that putting it down wasn't the "easy way" to handle the situation. She then added, "Often the easy way isn't the right way."

Whomever is serving as Noem's crisis communications adviser either provided some bad advice or was ignored. Cricket's death went viral and inspired critical coverage around the world. Adding to the controversy, as she did with her tweet on Sunday, suggested a candidate and advisers not ready for prime time.

Mitt Romney, the 2012, Republican presidential candidate, was pilloried relentlessly for putting his dog in a carrier strapped to the roof of a car on a family trip. Noem ignored this history, an ill-advised move.

Yes, Cricket died 20 years ago, at a time when there may not have been as many rescue organizations willing to take on dogs with behavioral issues. In addition, Noem does come from a rural background, where it was more common in the past to dispatch dogs that attack chickens, for example.

That said, the dog's death is certainly not something to be proud of. Or, hold up as evidence of both character and decisionmaking abilities, particularly when dogs are the most popular American pet. About 65.1 million households own one, according to Forbes.

Forbes also estimated that Americans spent $136.8 billion on pets in 2022, evidence that dogs are considered family by many. That's a good thing.

Cricket died long ago, but it's still a disturbing incident. The backlash was entirely predictable and has been handled dubiously at best by a tone-deaf South Dakota governor and her advisers. That should give pause to those weighing her readiness for a bigger political role.