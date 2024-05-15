Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I'd like to take the opportunity to explain one of the biggest mistakes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made in the current war.

You see, Netanyahu needed to seek assistance from the Palestinian Authority. Yes, the PA is corrupt and its leader is more than 88 years old. However, it is the only other Palestinian group of authority besides the terrorist group known as Hamas.

This would have helped for a couple of reasons. First, the PA would help in a governing plan after Hamas was dismantled and dispersed. Second, it would mean that the PA would take over once the main threat ended and work to eradicate the remnants of Hamas while rebuilding Gaza with aid and support from the international community, including military aid from the United States. Finally, the PA would assist Israel with ground troops and military support.

Now, why would this be so important? It's simple. It would stop far-left extremist groups across the globe from insisting that Israel was committing genocide. (Many of these fanatical groups are anti-Zionist and oppose Jewish autonomy by insisting on a one-state solution that could lead to disastrous results such as another civil war.) Instead, Netanyahu would prove that Israel was committed to a two-state solution, as the Palestinian Authority also supports a two-state solution.

However, Netanyahu did no such thing. Going after Hamas was pretty much a given due to the slaughter of innocent Israeli civilians and the kidnapping of others. But Netanyahu chose to retaliate without Palestinian support. Still, it comes as no surprise. Netanyahu has spent much of his tenure as prime minister to weaken the PA in hopes to gain more control over the Palestinians in the West Bank. It horribly backfired on him, as expected, as it kept Hamas in control of Gaza and made it stronger.

Netanyahu's actions are also essentially a disgrace to the other prime ministers before him who were willing to negotiate with the PA for peace and to give Palestinians their autonomy. This includes Yitzhak Rabin (who was assassinated), Ehud Barak and Ariel Sharon. Granted, President Joe Biden and the Arab nations have tried to include the PA by giving it a more prominent role, which Netanyahu has shut down again and again. Netanyahu also has isolated Israel because of his actions.

So, what can America do about this?

Foremost is to support an international push for Netanyahu to resign and push for fresh elections. Second, support protests in Israel and particularly in Tel Aviv by protest groups who are trying to kick Netanyahu out of office. Third, support the right for the PA to be involved in any situation dealing with Gaza and its aftermath. Finally, do not allow Donald Trump to regain the presidency, as it is likely that he will align himself closer to Netanyahu than Biden has.

Boycotting, divesting and sanctioning Israel would solve nothing, as it would likely either tighten Netanyahu's grip on power and turn Israel into an authoritarian state like Russia or allow terrorist groups or nations like Iran to invade and conquer Israel.

Netanyahu has proven to be a horrible leader for Israel during this crisis. Let's make sure he's held accountable for his actions.

William Cory Labovitch is a political activist who lives in West St. Paul.