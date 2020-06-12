The St. Paul Saints will resume playing baseball July 3, but until pandemic restrictions allow, they’ll do so playing most of their games across the border in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The American Association announced Friday that six of its 12 teams will play a 60-game season, using three hub cities to host games. One of those hubs, Sioux Falls Stadium, will serve as the home for the Saints and the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Saints will play 42 of their 60 games in Sioux Falls to limit travel. The team will not be allowed to return to CHS Field in St. Paul until capacity restrictions for outdoor events have relaxed.

The league said it decided on the limited hub model to allow for “a meaningful season’’ to be played this year.

“Our sincere hope, and frankly our plan, is to play baseball in St. Paul sooner rather than later,” Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer said in a statement. “There were several contingencies discussed, but we realized moving forward with this system was both best for the league and for our ability to accomplish our primary goal of entertaining fans at CHS Field this summer.’’

Of the other four teams resuming games, the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will play at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, N.D. The Chicago Dogs are paired with the Milwaukee Milkmen at Ballpark Commons, home of the Milkmen.

Six of the association’s teams will not resume play this season because of the impact of COVID-19 in their communities, the statement said. Those teams are the Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers and Texas AirHogs. Those teams are expected to return to full operations for the 2021 season.

The league plans to release its game schedule on Monday. Each team will play 42 of its 60 games in its hub to limit travel, with 30 of those 42 being home games, the remaining 12 road games against the other team in the hub.

The schedule, with games played until Sept. 10, will allow any of the three road clubs to return home for games if local governmental restrictions allow for games with fans in attendance, the league said.

Each team and ballpark will have in place and enforce COVID readiness plans approved by local health departments and government. Ballpark capacity will be limited and employ safe social distancing.

Plans call for an abbreviated spring training to begin June 25. The American Association will experiment with new roster rules in 2020, highlighted by the elimination of rookie, LS, and veteran minimums and maximums on rosters, and a draft of players from non-participating clubs to allow the best possible talent available to play this season.

The Saints said fans who have purchased tickets for the 2020 season will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for any game played at CHS Field this season or next.

The Saints were among the first local sports teams to roll out a COVID readiness plan for CHS Field. The team said the plan is being regularly updated in accordance with federal and state health guidelines.