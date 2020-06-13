What to know

The American Association will play a 60-game regular season beginning July 3 and ending Sept. 10 with fans in attendance. That’s 40 fewer games than normal. The schedule will be released Monday.

Only six of the league’s 12 teams will participate. To start, the St. Paul Saints will operate out of the Sioux Falls Canaries hub; the Winnipeg Goldeyes will operate out of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks hub; and the Chicago Dogs will operate out of the Milwaukee Milkmen hub. The three road clubs can return home for games if local governmental restrictions allow for games with fans in attendance.

The six teams that won’t play this season are Gary, Cleburne, Texas, Lincoln, Kansas City and Sioux City. There will a draft for players from non-participating clubs.

The league champion will be determined by a five-game series pitting the top two teams from the regular season.