Navalny's memoir details isolation and suffering in a Russian prison - and how he never lost hope

His vision of a ''beautiful Russia of the future,'' where leaders are freely and fairly elected, official corruption is tamed, and democratic institutions work -– as well as his strong charisma and sardonic humor -– earned him widespread support across the country's 11 time zones. He had young, energetic activists by his side — a team that resembled ''a fancy startup'' rather than a clandestine revolutionary operation, according to his memoir. ''From the outside we looked like a bunch of Moscow hipsters,'' he writes, and together they put out colorful, professionally produced videos exposing official corruption. Those garnered millions of views on YouTube and prompted mass rallies even as the authorities cracked down harder on dissent.