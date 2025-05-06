The Latest: Canada's prime minister in Washington for high-stakes meeting with President Trump

Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, who won with a promise to confront U.S. President Donald Trump's aggression, has the opportunity to do that in Tuesday's face-to-face Oval Office meeting. The Trump administration sided with the Biden administration in asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit against telehealth access to the abortion medication mifepristone, effectively kicking the issue down the road. Another judge has ordered the Trump administration to admit some 12,000 refugees. And the White House says Harvard University will receive no new grants. The letter to Harvard's president escalates Trump's targeting of the Ivy League school. His administration also is pushing to strip the school of its tax-exempt status.
The Latest:
What's in Trump's big bill? Money for migrant clampdown but tax breaks and program cuts hit ‘bumps'
Congress is deep into drafting Trump's big bill of tax breaks, spending cuts and beefed-up funding to halt migrants, but it's ''bumpy,'' one Republican chairman says, with much work ahead to meet House Speaker Mike Johnson's goal of passing the package out of his chamber by Memorial Day.
In fact, the tax cuts portion is still a work in progress. As are the reductions in Medicaid, food stamps and other mainstay government programs. Mostly, the Republicans, who have the majority in Congress, have made progress on parts that would increase spending, adding some $350 billion to the Pentagon and Homeland Security, including money for the U.S-Mexico border wall.
All told, some 11 committees in the House are compiling their bills, and about half have finished up.
Once all the committees are done, the different pieces of legislation will be rolled together at the Budget Committee into what Trump calls ''one big, beautiful bill.''
