Don't have a REAL ID yet? That could cause you travel headaches after May 7

NEW YORK — The deadline to get a REAL ID is fast approaching after years of postponements and delays.
Starting May 7, your license or identification card will need to be REAL ID-compliant to fly domestically in the U.S.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there will be another delay in the deadline this time. So, if you're confused about how to get a REAL ID, why you even need one in the first place, and what happens if you don't have one by May 7, here are some things to know:
What is a REAL ID?
It's a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that the DHS says is a more secure form of identification. Besides needing a REAL ID to fly domestically, you will also need one to access certain federal buildings and facilities.
Why is this happening?
When the REAL ID Act was signed into law in 2005, it enacted a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that the government set security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and IDs.
''REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver's licenses and identification cards,'' John Essig, the Transportation Security Administration's Security Director for airports in the New York City region said in a press release on April 3. ''The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists' ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.''