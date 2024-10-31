Robins get a ‘jump’ on invasive worms

A: Sounds like you are having problems with these invasive worms that alter the soil and create big problems in forests. There are conflicting opinions online, so I contacted University of Minnesota Extension, always a good source for gardening questions. Yes, robins do eat the alien worms, is the reply from Angela Gupta, a professor and educator for Extension. She managed a project that studied the worms for two years, and said volunteers in the project reported an increase in the numbers of toads, frogs and robins in their study areas, indicating an increase in the worms. Other animals, including wild turkeys, raccoons and opossums, also ate the worms. One volunteer noted that she was alerted to new hatches of the worms by an increase in robins feeding in her yard. Gupta herself has observed robins eating jumping worms in her own gardens. So yes, robins do eat them, but there are probably more worms than robins can keep up with in a landscape. These invasive invertebrates reached our area via mulch and potted plants.