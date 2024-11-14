Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a long record of promoting anti-vaccine views

Kennedy has insisted that he is not anti-vaccine, saying he only wants vaccines to be rigorously tested, but he also has shown opposition to a wide range of immunizations. Kennedy said in a 2023 podcast interview that ''There's no vaccine that is safe and effective'' and told Fox News that he still believes in the long-ago debunked idea that vaccines can cause autism. In a 2021 podcast he urged people to ''resist'' CDC guidelines on when kids should get vaccines.