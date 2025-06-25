Glen Taylor, who owns the Minnesota Star Tribune, is departing as owner of the Timberwolves after 31 years. Here’s a timeline of his ownership of the Wolves and the Lynx.
Aug. 6, 1994: Taylor is introduced as the new general managing partner and spokesman of the Timberwolves. It is the culmination of nearly a year of haggling and deal-making and lawsuits and arguments on the statehouse floor and after an offer for $152.5 million from a group that would have moved the team to New Orleans was rejected by the NBA. Wanting to keep the team in Minnesota, Taylor pays original owners Harvey Ratner and Marv Wolfenson a reported $94 million. Team president Bob Stein, who had time left on a contract, becomes a consultant. Taylor brings son-in-law Rob Moore in as team president and son-in-law Roger Griffith in as financial officer. Taylor pledges to retain General Manager Jack McCloskey.
May 11, 1995: Taylor fires McCloskey and replaces him with Kevin McHale. McHale, the former University of Minnesota and Boston Celtics star who had returned to Minnesota as a team broadcaster and special assistant, is first promoted to assistant GM, then given the president of basketball operations job. Hiring Flip Saunders as the team’s GM is one of McHale’s first moves.
June 28, 1995: The Timberwolves take high school standout Kevin Garnett with the fifth pick in the NBA draft, four picks after No. 1 Joe Smith.
Dec. 18, 1995: McHale replaces coach Bill Blair with Saunders, who adds the head coaching role to his GM duties.
April 24, 1997: The Timberwolves make their first NBA playoff appearance in a loss to Houston. The Rockets’ three-game first-round sweep marks the first of eight straight playoff appearances for the Wolves, the first seven of which would result in first-round losses.
April 22, 1998: The Lynx are one of two teams granted a WNBA expansion franchise. After a relatively slow start, with Cheryl Reeve hired for the 2010 season, the Lynx go on to appear in seven league finals — most recently last fall — and win four championships with Taylor as owner.
Fall, 2000: It was discovered Taylor and McHale had entered into a deal with Smith intended to circumvent the league’s salary cap. The Timberwolves are fined and docked five first-round draft picks, though two are ultimately returned. Taylor, who took full responsibility, is suspended.