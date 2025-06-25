Aug. 6, 1994: Taylor is introduced as the new general managing partner and spokesman of the Timberwolves. It is the culmination of nearly a year of haggling and deal-making and lawsuits and arguments on the statehouse floor and after an offer for $152.5 million from a group that would have moved the team to New Orleans was rejected by the NBA. Wanting to keep the team in Minnesota, Taylor pays original owners Harvey Ratner and Marv Wolfenson a reported $94 million. Team president Bob Stein, who had time left on a contract, becomes a consultant. Taylor brings son-in-law Rob Moore in as team president and son-in-law Roger Griffith in as financial officer. Taylor pledges to retain General Manager Jack McCloskey.