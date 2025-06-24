Reusse: Glen Taylor is ‘OK with it’ as he cedes ownership of Timberwolves and Lynx

Glen and Becky Taylor were spending a couple of weeks at their home in Naples, Fla., in February 2024. This was timed to miss as few home games for the Timberwolves as possible, since it had been 20 years since Taylor’s NBA team had created as much optimism as was this collection led by young star Anthony Edwards.
The Twins were about to start spring training formally in Fort Myers, and the Star Tribune wanted a piece on Taylor — not based on Glen’s ownership of the newspaper, but rather the idea he was nearing a sale of the Timberwolves and the Lynx that would end his prominence as a Minnesota sports owner after three decades.
My wife, Katy, came along for an unhurried afternoon that would include a couple of hours of informal conversation and then an hour-long taped interview.
Glen was occupied for a time on our arrival. We sat around, chatted and looked at the river leading to the Gulf of Mexico (sorry, Mr. President). Then, Taylor finished his meeting in a Zoom room where he conducted business when away from the main Taylor Corp., office in North Mankato.
“I was on a phone call with Marc Lore,” he said.
Timberwolves’ sale business?
“No, he was trying to interest me in making a sizable investment in another business that he’s getting started,” Taylor said. “Intriguing, but I don’t think I’m going to be involved.”
This interview had been arranged with the agreement we would not get into the details of where the Timberwolves/Lynx sale to Lore and partner Alex Rodriguez stood at that moment.