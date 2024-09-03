Review: Semisonic delivers the perfect, Minnesota-proud set for State Fair closing time

After opening with two upbeat, older fan faves to get the crowd singing along sweetly from the get-go, “Singing in My Sleep” and “F.N.T.,” the band set down a steady groove for “Grow Your Own” that was funky and hippie-ish enough to make you believe the song from last year’s album “Little Bit of Sun” is a cannabis legalization anthem (in fact, it’s about starting a band). That was the first of many smooth transitions between old and new material, and the reception from the crowd stayed steady between the two eras.