Review: Minnesota Orchestra’s ‘An American in Paris’ showcases the ensemble’s versatility

Hicks and the orchestra navigated all of those shifts with aplomb, first demonstrating this expertise on a set of variations built around the ballad, “Embraceable You,” while Leslie Caron danced around in five separate personas on screen. Soon, the film’s principal characters were off to a jazz club, where saxophonist Benny Carter serenaded dancers from onstage. The orchestra soon took the relay baton from him, swinging its way through “Love is Here to Stay,” a crew of five saxophonists making the club ambience palpable at the back of the balcony.