And then there are Felicelli’s stories about time. In “Steam Tunnels,” a ragtag group of disaffected female college students is chased by a menacing figure in the sewer system beneath the University of California, Berkeley. When they emerge, the campus has become a ghost town, their clothes are tattered and worn and their hair has turned white. In “The Encroachment of Waking Life,” a woman mistakenly boards a time-travel flight from Barcelona to San Francisco and visits not her boyfriend of the moment but her boyfriend of 20 years in the future.