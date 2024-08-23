Review: Becky G raises Mexican pop vibes to kick off 2024′s State Fair grandstand series

The scene: The attendance of 4,422 fans gave the mostly Latino and under-40 crowd plenty of room to stretch out and dance in the grandstand, which they did from the get-go once Ms. G (Rebecca Gomez) took the stage to the tune of her Bad Bunny collaboration “Mayores.” She wore a bright red sequined top and skirt to rival the brightness of the orange sunset after Thursday’s midday rain cleared. Her stage featured a pink, “Barbie”-like platform stage atop the main stage, where her six-member dance troupe roamed for most of the night.