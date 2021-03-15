Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand to discuss the latest reports that Richard Pitino could be headed to New Mexico to take the job there. Plus a look at what a return to having fans in the stands means to Minnesota sports and a report on how the Twins look down in Florida.

At the start of the show, Rand breaks down what might be the golden age of young athletes in Minnesota — from the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov on down, the list is impressive.

