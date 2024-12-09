Readers Write: Shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO, 4-day school week, cartoons

In the coverage of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing I have noticed that much of the commentary so far has been about how to protect health care executives (“Companies rethinking security for top execs,” front page, Dec. 7). I may have missed some reporting, but I do not recall seeing stories about the health care insurance industry, and in particular UnitedHealthcare, planning to take a hard look at how fairly they process claims and how they can better serve their customers. The business model for some — not all — of these companies seems focused on how to deny coverage to people who faithfully pay their premiums with the expectation that their expenses will be covered should they be injured or become ill. The recent account of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield’s plan to cut back on reimbursing anesthesia costs is a perfect example (“UHC CEO’s murder incites anger, but not at the killer,” Dec. 6). Thankfully, that plan was withdrawn following Thompson’s death.