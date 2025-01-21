Readers Write: Trump’s Day One, Biden pardons, animal welfare

Here we go again. Whether or not I like Trump does not matter (to be clear, I do not). He does not owe me anything. I have zero expectations of him — so anything he accomplishes will be a bonus for me. On the other hand, he owes a lot to those who voted for him. For those people, I would expect unemployment in 2028 to be better than the current 4.1%. I would expect inflation to be better than the current 2.9%. I would expect the number of uninsured Americans to be less than 8%. I would expect the seven-day daily average of border encounters to be less than the current 1,150. But these are just expectations if you actually voted for the guy.