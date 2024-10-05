Readers Write: The Twins, Trump and women voters, measles, languages

I appreciated the Sept. 29 article “Trump aims pitch at women” and felt compelled to respond. The recent posting on social media by Trump (cited in the article) proclaiming that he will protect women and that we will miraculously become more hopeful, healthy, safe and free under his watch was, at best, hypocritical, callous and disingenuous. It displayed an unmistakable lack of respect for all women. Has he not made it definitively clear that he intends to take, take, take our freedoms away? For example, he and his archaic running mate have campaigned on the premise to limit women’s reproductive rights and our right to choose what is best for our health and have the audacity to criticize us for wanting to remove ourselves from abusive marriages. How dare they presume that our well-being is reliant on being controlled by them! We are not amused, and we will not be fooled by their deceptive strategies. My message to the Republican presidential candidates: Please, do continue to spew your irrational and dangerous rhetoric. It will only remind us women that our only choice at the ballot box is to end your political careers once and for all!