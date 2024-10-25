Readers Write: Polarization, Harris calling Trump ‘fascist,’ Trump’s rhetoric

Assume you are driving on a two-lane county road at 55 mph and an oncoming car has its turn signal on indicating a right turn — but suddenly at the intersection the car turns left and crashes into you. In this case you made a very unfortunate assumption that the car was going to turn right. Trump has made many outrageous statements, but does his base believe them all? How do they know which ones to believe? His high-ranking political supporters like House Speaker Mike Johnson and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer seem willing to brush off Trump’s outlandish statements. Listing all of them would require space for the entire newspaper — Trump said he would build a wall on our southern border and Mexico would pay for it, that when he is president the National Guard or maybe the military will be used to take out the enemy within, that bleach could be injected to treat COVID, that he won the 2020 election, that he will be a dictator on Day One ... the lies go on. His political lackeys need to explain how they sort fact from fiction. God help us all, including his base, if he gets elected.