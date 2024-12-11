Readers Write: Minneapolis City Council, government spending, remote work, CEO’s killing, Jordan Neely

I read with interest Emily Koski’s stated reasons for running against Mayor Jacob Frey in next year’s upcoming mayoral election (“We can build a Minneapolis that reflects who we are,” Strib Voices, Dec. 6). She says property taxes have risen too high but she wants the city to spend more taxpayer money on homelessness. She says Mayor Frey sets up too many task forces and work groups but then, on the City Council, she recently voted to override Mayor Frey’s veto of a new city-funded labor standards board that will only have an advisory role. She says Mayor Frey is doing a poor job of recruiting new police officers but then scares off potential new police hires by describing our existing police force as in need of “police reform” and “public safety transformation.” She says that Mayor Frey is engaged in “deliberate efforts to divide us and pit us against each other” but she is about “building bridges” and “bringing people together.”