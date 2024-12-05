Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Emily Koski: We can build a Minneapolis that reflects who we are
There’s work to be done.
By Emily Koski
Minneapolis is — and always has been — my home. It’s where I was born and raised; where I had my first internship, where I worked for Fortune 100 and 500 companies, and owned a local, small business; it’s where I met and married my husband, where we bought our first home and started a family; where my kids go to public school; where my husband and I coach park-league sports; where I’ve contributed to our communities and where, four years ago, I ran for elected office.
I had hoped to work with Mayor Jacob Frey to advance the shared values and beliefs we both ran on. But it quickly became clear to me that while we might have started out talking the same talk, he planned to walk a very different walk. My values and priorities haven’t changed — my opinion of the mayor’s ability to lead Minneapolis has.
Leadership isn’t just about the words you say — it’s about the actions you take and the example you set. Values aren’t just something you say you believe in; they’re something you live, act on and prioritize, even when it’s inconvenient or politically risky. There’s a difference between having values and using values as words on a page or sound bites for the news.
We’re up against deliberate efforts to divide us and pit us against each other — efforts to exploit our differences and fears to leave us vulnerable and manipulable. Division doesn’t serve our city — or its people. Division only serves those who seek power in our struggles and advantage in our disagreements. It’s disheartening to see the mayor use his platform to dismiss and criticize those of us working tirelessly to address the gaps in his leadership that have hindered our city’s progress.
Leadership — true leadership — is about bringing people together. It’s about setting aside differences, building bridges, and valuing all the voices that make up our communities and make us who we are. True leadership talks-the-talk and walks-the-walk. It doesn’t just aspire to a better future — it actively builds it.
What the mayor’s recent commentary (”Minneapolis can prove to the nation it’s possible to run an effective government,” Strib Voices, Dec. 3), neglected to mention were the stark realities we’re facing: Adoption of a consent decree has been delayed — and with it progress on police reform and public safety transformation. Police staffing levels remain at historic lows, with hiring stalled and attrition unchecked. The homelessness crisis has escalated to levels this city’s never seen before, leaving more people unhoused and without a safe place to sleep each night. Our local economy is struggling to bounce back from the pandemic. Meanwhile, property taxes have climbed to the highest levels in over a decade.
Truth be told, here in Minneapolis, we aren’t all that far apart politically. Despite what we’re told, there’s far more that unites us than drives us apart. Minneapolitans believe in building a city where everyone is valued, treated with dignity and has the opportunity to thrive. Where public safety isn’t just about law and order, it’s about addressing emergencies with compassion and care, and delivering the right care at the right time. Where housing is a right, everyone deserves somewhere to call home, and no one is left without a safe place to sleep each night. Where rebuilding our economy and strengthening our workforce go hand in hand. Where climate change is real and urgent. And where we are better, together.
Minneapolis is the city that shaped me. And, just as Minneapolis has shaped me, I want to shape its future for the better. This city is my home, my heart and my hope. I am running for mayor of Minneapolis because I believe that together, we can build a city that reflects the very best of who we are and what we stand for — a city that’s strong, united and thriving.
Emily Koski represents Ward 11 on the Minneapolis City Council, and is running for Minneapolis mayor.