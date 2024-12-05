Emily Koski: We can build a Minneapolis that reflects who we are

Truth be told, here in Minneapolis, we aren’t all that far apart politically. Despite what we’re told, there’s far more that unites us than drives us apart. Minneapolitans believe in building a city where everyone is valued, treated with dignity and has the opportunity to thrive. Where public safety isn’t just about law and order, it’s about addressing emergencies with compassion and care, and delivering the right care at the right time. Where housing is a right, everyone deserves somewhere to call home, and no one is left without a safe place to sleep each night. Where rebuilding our economy and strengthening our workforce go hand in hand. Where climate change is real and urgent. And where we are better, together.