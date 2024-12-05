Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
It’s time for Congress to work from home
We could save money, and lawmakers would be able to live near the people they represent.
By Alan Bengtson
Congress is stuck in the past. While the rest of us have embraced remote work, they’re still flying back and forth to Washington every week like it’s the only way to govern. Meanwhile, taxpayers are footing the bill for their flights, housing and the upkeep of a Capitol complex that costs hundreds of millions every year to maintain.
What if Congress joined the 21st century and worked virtually? Meetings, votes and hearings — all conducted online. Lawmakers could stay in their home states and districts, surrounded by the people they represent, rather than living in the D.C. bubble.
It sounds bold, but it’s not as far-fetched as it seems. Let’s break it down.
Billions in savings
First, let’s talk money. Right now, taxpayers pay for Congress to function in person.
- Travel: Lawmakers spend about $10-15 million on official flights annually.
- Housing: Many receive stipends or cover the cost of housing in Washington, adding up to $10-15 million per year.
- Capitol operations: The sprawling Capitol complex costs hundreds of millions annually to maintain.
By moving Congress online, much of these expenses could be eliminated. Over a decade, we’d save billions. Those savings could be reinvested in infrastructure, schools, broadband expansion or even returned to taxpayers.
Cutting out K Street
One group that wouldn’t love this idea? Lobbyists.
Right now, Washington’s power brokers have unparalleled access to lawmakers. They linger in Capitol hallways, host expensive dinners and bend ears in backrooms. By keeping legislators in their districts, that proximity — and influence — would disappear.
Virtual meetings could be recorded or even livestreamed, ensuring transparency and accountability. Decisions would be made for constituents, not for the special interests buying steak dinners.
Staying connected to voters
Let’s face it: D.C. feels like a world apart from the rest of the country. By staying in their districts, lawmakers would live among their voters. They’d attend local events see the same issues firsthand, and hear directly from the people they serve.
Imagine a senator driving on the same pothole-ridden roads as their constituents or struggling with rural broadband. Suddenly, those issues become very personal. Living among the people who sent them to Congress would make lawmakers more responsive and grounded.
The technology is ready
We’re not reinventing the wheel here. Secure video conferencing, encrypted messaging and even blockchain voting systems are already being used in the private sector. A virtual Congress would simply apply those tools to government.
With a bit of investment in cybersecurity and infrastructure, Congress could operate online as efficiently as any Fortune 500 company. And lawmakers would save countless hours currently wasted on planes, trains and waiting around in airports.
A smarter Congress
A virtual Congress wouldn’t just be more efficient — it would also be more accountable. Meetings and hearings could be archived for public access. Votes could be cast with complete transparency.
And for lawmakers, the benefits are clear. Instead of splitting time between D.C. and home, they’d be full-time representatives in their communities. Constituents would see them not as distant figures in Washington but as neighbors working on their behalf.
A necessary evolution
This isn’t about tearing down traditions. It’s about modernizing them. The world has changed and government needs to change with it.
Congress should set an example by embracing innovation. A virtual model would save money, increase accountability and restore trust in an institution that desperately needs it.
It’s time for Congress to work smarter, not harder. Let’s move them online and bring our government into the future — where it belongs.
Alan Bengtson lives in St. Paul.