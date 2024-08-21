Readers Write: Kamala Harris’ turnaround, legal weed, trapping season, Uptown

Health and safety warnings can now be based on decades of rigorous science. For example, we know from several European studies that use of high-potency cannabis (e.g., leaf products above the 10% THC level) significantly increases the risk of psychosis, and numerous recent studies, including reports from the National Academy of Sciences and a group of international experts in their 2017 report on Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines, conclude the scientific evidence is moderate to strong that THC use is associated with driving impairment, harm to the unborn, risk for addiction and harm to brain development, among other health problems. Also, there should be a requirement that all retail outlets have low potency products (e.g., under 3%) available to consumers in retail stores. Providing such options gives consumers choices that are potentially less harmful than the higher-potency products.