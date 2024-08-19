Readers Write: Harris’ economic plans, Planned Parenthood, Strib rebrand, Iron Range, weed

Local is another level of big complexities. Although born elsewhere, I have lived in this state for over 60 years. Always in “greater” Minnesota, whose name seemed to have a wisp of condescension. It is a big state with deep and varied geology, geography, natural history and the cultures of the native peoples who were living here and then the settlers who came for discovery and also exploitation of its riches. Minnesota is now governed by 87 counties, 855 cities about 1,800 townships and myriad civic groups. So, please study up and use maps not just for roads but also for natural systems and governing units. Also, for your readers’ education, please insert a little index map for increasing geographical knowledge.