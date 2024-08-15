Camp Ripley’s expanded deer hunt is one of the changes ahead for Minnesota hunters, trappers

New this year to all Minnesotans who hunt deer, elk and moose, the Legislature loosened the carcass importation ban by allowing hunters to bring into the state whole heads of those three animals. But to qualify for the exclusion, the hunters must take their specimens to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours of entering the state. Participating taxidermists will be required to use an approved landfill for biological waste, reducing the risk of spreading wildlife illnesses like chronic wasting disease (CWD).