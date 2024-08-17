Readers Write: Legal marijuana, guaranteed income, self-segregation in schools

People often say a child can’t learn if they are hungry. It should also be recognized that a child can’t learn if they are afraid. I’ve met with parents, grandparents, aunties, guardians and social services staffers to ensure that a child attends school. Many young people have chosen to be truant rather than go to school because they don’t feel accepted, valued or even acknowledged in the school settings they were experiencing. (University researchers have found that each student who graduates, rather than drops out, produces on average a $600,000 bonus in terms of wages earned, taxes paid and lower rates of lawbreaking.)