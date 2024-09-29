Readers Write: Football’s violence, Israel-Gaza war, the death penalty

Thanks to Schwartz for sharing his personal change of attitude regarding football. It’s bittersweet that the neurological afflictions of two fan-favorite football players, Tommy Kramer and Bret Favre, attributed to their years of repeated head trauma, has brought about the harsh realities of this sport into the spotlight. This isn’t anything new. Years ago, President Lyndon Johnson said of his Republican nemesis, then-congressman Gerald Ford, “He’s a nice guy, but he played too much football with his helmet off.” But while we take stock of the personal injuries suffered in this sport, we haven’t fully come to grips with the cultural implications of this form of entertainment. What does it say about us Americans that so many of us ignore the irony of finding pleasure in violent, harmful sports? One might presume that most of us would be appalled to learn that during the 350 years of its existence, the Roman Colosseum was the site where an estimated 400,000 people died, witnessed by an “entertained” audience. And, of course, football is different. But isn’t football just a more civilized expression of our dark fascination with violence?