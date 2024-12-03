Readers Write: Biden pardons his son

They think that these are loving things to do. However, the typical result is that addicts keep acting out and delay getting the help they need to recover. In essence, “enabling” actually delays the addict’s recovery and keeps him/her from getting healthy. So, I’m sad that President Biden pardoned his son. The president’s action is very likely to cause greater harm to his son Hunter Biden in the long run. The most loving thing the President could have done would have been not to intervene and let his son face the consequences of his behavior. Pardoning Hunter Biden was not a prudent thing to do! There are good programs to help relatives of addicts. I hope that the Bidens find out one that works for them.