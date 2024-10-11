Readers Write: Abortion and slavery, the Twins, Soil and Water Conservation District elections

Imagine my surprise when friends called and told me the recent article on local Soil and Water Conservation District elections mentioned my husband, Brian Raney, hadn’t responded to messages from the Star Tribune (“‘Low-key kind of campaign,’” Oct. 10). While this may be typical of him on my queries of taking out the trash or doing laundry, it certainly didn’t seem like he’d ignore the Star Tribune wanting to discuss his work at the Dakota County SWCD. When I asked him about it, I got the same look I saw for 30-plus years of teaching high school sophomores when they had forgotten their homework. To Brian’s credit, he searched his email history and spam, his text messages and his voice messages, to no avail. Heck, he may even have checked the dark web, whatever that is (if it was an actual mailed letter, that might be my bad).