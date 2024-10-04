Most offices on the November ballot are familiar: president, senator, judge. But sandwiched between them is a role that often goes unnoticed, one where the race happens on paper but rarely in person.
No yard signs. No big donations or debates. These Minnesota political races are unlike many others.
The races for county soil and water supervisors are sandwiched into the November ballot. And in most places, these contests are so low-profile people hardly campaign.
There’s almost no campaign spending. There are almost never yard signs. In the few instances when candidates do knock on doors, people tend to be confused.
“I’ve lost count of the number of people that I’ve talked to who weren’t even aware that this was an organization,” said Danielle Holder, a candidate for soil and water supervisor within the Anoka Conservation District. “It doesn’t feel political. It almost feels like the most cordial race you could ever run.”
Voters in most Minnesota counties will select soil and water supervisors this November. Soil and water conservation districts trace back to the 1930s, when Congress was hoping to rein in erosion in the aftermath of the Dust Bowl. Over the years, the districts’ work has expanded, with some taking on projects aimed at improving water quality or protecting rare, native plants.
The volunteer supervisors serve as advisers for conservation districts, helping to decide which projects get priority for funding, keeping tabs on the organizations’ financials, and building connections within their local communities.
“We create relationships with private landowners. We explain the benefits of programs and explain the dollar sources that are available to them,” said Chuck Rau, a supervisor in Benton County and board president for the Minnesota Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts. Rau is up for re-election this year, running unopposed.
Candidates on the ballot this year include farmers, a real estate attorney, a former school nurse, and a parks and recreation worker, among others. Many run unopposed, a testament to the position’s low profile. But this year some races — including in Anoka and Dakota counties — have multiple candidates on the ballot.
Colleen Werdien, a former school nurse, became a soil and water supervisor in Anoka County four years ago because she was concerned about the environment and what the world might look like in the future for her nieces and nephews. During her time representing westerns portions of the county, including Anoka and Nowthen, the conservation district has pursued projects aimed at strengthening the integrity of the banks of the Rum River and requested funding to improve the quality of groundwater.
Holder, an attorney focusing on real estate issues, decided to run in the same district because she has been interested in environmental issues and has more free time now that her children are getting older. If elected, she hopes to improve outreach and help educate people about small changes they can make, such as planting native grasses in areas where traditional lawns aren’t growing well.
Voters will choose between Werdien and Holder — but the pair are quick to point out that it’s been a friendly, relaxed election.
“It’s a pretty low-key kind of campaign,” Werdien said, noting that they’ve been asked to appear at just one forum.
Their race is hardly an anomaly in the world of soil and water supervisors.
Sigrid Lindholm, who grew up on a dairy farm and now lives in Eagan, was surprised to learn that each race in Dakota County has drawn multiple candidates this year. She decided to run partly because she wants to model civic engagement for her daughters.
“I see how it’s important for every homeowner, whether they’re living in a city or in the country, to take an active role in helping to preserve the land, helping to conserve water and just being mindful of the actions we take,” Lindholm said.
Lindholm is running in a district that includes Eagan and part of Apple Valley. Mark Vaughan is running in a different district that covers the eastern portions of Dakota County, including Hastings and areas to the south.
The incumbents they’re facing, Brian Raney and Kevin Chamberlain, didn’t respond to messages from the Minnesota Star Tribune.
If selected for soil and water supervisor, Vaughan said he wants to see if there are ways to strengthen efforts to protect water quality. He works in Eagan’s Parks and Recreation Department and spent eight years on the Hastings City Council before deciding not to run for re-election there.
After two years away, Vaughan said he has “an itch to get back into policymaking.” But he also wants it to be in a nonpartisan role.
“I think it’s today’s society,” Vaughan said. “I just wasn’t ready to be picking a side. I think it’s too divided.”
Close races in the Second Congressional District indicate the seat could remain purple for the foreseeable future.