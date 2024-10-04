No yard signs. No big donations or debates. These Minnesota political races are unlike many others.

Colleen Werdien, a former school nurse, became a soil and water supervisor in Anoka County four years ago because she was concerned about the environment and what the world might look like in the future for her nieces and nephews. During her time representing westerns portions of the county, including Anoka and Nowthen, the conservation district has pursued projects aimed at strengthening the integrity of the banks of the Rum River and requested funding to improve the quality of groundwater.