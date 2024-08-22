Readers Write: 2024 presidential election, Third District race, gun violence, polyamory
Candidate character shines through.
Kudos to Angela Denker for her column (”In defense of the ‘bro hug’ marriage,” Strib Voices, Aug. 22) about the onstage hug that Gov. Tim Walz gave his wife, Gwen, and the criticism it received from Donald Trump Jr. One small act, such as the governor’s genuine display of love and affection, can say a lot about a candidate.
Likewise, a recent remark by JD Vance speaks volumes about his character. While in a Kenosha, Wis., deli, Vance asked the owner if he had any food “you really don’t like? We’ll take some and feed it to the journalists on the plane.”
Aside from not being the smartest thing to do — wouldn’t an inexperienced candidate be better off trying to build rapport with the media? — Vance’s snide remark just seems petty. And small. Not at all kind.
Vance and Don Jr. seem unable to comprehend real human warmth. Perhaps because the two grew up in troubled families, they seem to have a warped view of personal relationships, particularly with women. Both are fitting heirs to Donald Trump, whose emotions show his true colors — varying shades of hate, misogyny and grievance.
In these polarized times, we need leaders who can help the country heal and laugh again. Tim Walz and Kamala Harris not only understand that; they embody it. Denker was right to point out this defining difference between the campaigns.
Pamela J. Snopl, Minneapolis
A recent letter writer criticized the Trump campaign’s criticism of Walz’s incomplete military record, mocking Trump because he obtained medical deferments from serving in Vietnam.
This attack line doesn’t work anymore. Trump may not have been in the military, but he has survived an assassination attempt where he was shot and injured, only an inch away from death — quite literally. Trump immediately surged to his feet and roared with defiance. Statistics show that less than a third of members of the U.S. military ever achieve actual combat experience. In surviving being shot and not checking his stride, we should then say that Trump has seen more action and shown more bravery than most actual soldiers, the majority of whom never experience hostilities throughout their careers — including Walz.
Robert Frazer, Minneapolis
I find it interesting that in Andy Brehm’s attack on Walz he accuses Harris of failure to secure the border and completely omits the fact that bipartisan legislation was proposed and scuttled by Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (”The governor doth project too much,” Strib Voices, Aug. 21).
He states that the Democrats are proposing price and rent controls. Neither President Joe Biden nor the Harris-Walz campaign has remotely suggested either. Breaking up monopolies to increase competition is what they advocated as a means to counter corporate-driven inflation. He mentions excessive federal spending that should be cut but fails to mention the two largest are health programs (Medicare and Medicaid) and Social Security payments.
Again, as usual, as other Republicans have done, they use innuendo and scare tactics and never give the details.
Jim Smola, Apple Valley
So Walz’s admonition to “mind your own damn business” is getting a lot of play. He repeated it at the DNC. Seems he’s pretty serious about it. According to Walz, minding one’s business is a warning and admonition directed at Republicans to: allow freedom of religious worship, begin or end a pregnancy when people choose, organize however people choose and stock school libraries with any book, regardless of inappropriate adult content. So, I may not agree with all these, but how does having a tip line to inform on your neighbors if they neglect to wear their masks in public spaces or violate some other “lockdown mandate” square with “minding one’s own business”? Sounds like we are being “coached” to mind our business when we are acting within Walz’s zone of acceptable behavior.
Richard Greelis, Bloomington
MUSIC LITERACY
You’d need a mirror to read that
Literacy in all forms matters. With everything going on in the world right now (wars in the Middle East and in Ukraine/Russia, and a major election just months away here in the U.S.), I fully recognize that what I am writing about matters little to a lot of people. That is, except to me, and anybody else who is literate in reading music. While I loved seeing the full front page of Wednesday’s Variety section, labeled as “Music on a Stick,” my delight was severely marred by the graphics that were used. There, in plain sight for all to see, were numerous quarter notes, eighth notes, 16th notes, triplets, you name it. And every single one of them, save two, were backward. You see, it actually does matter onto which side of the note head the stem is placed. This is taught to music students in Minnesota starting in elementary school. Does the Minnesota Star Tribune truly not have anybody on their graphics team that knows this, or who would at least know to double check so as to not make this error? Anyway, this retired music teacher was supremely disappointed.
Marie Dymit, Minneapolis
GUN VIOLENCE
Don’t get sidetracked by ‘joyriding’ detail
I am deeply troubled by the recent media and police framing of the incident involving four children shot in a stolen car. The coverage has shifted focus from the gun violence these children endured to portraying them as criminals who deserve to be locked up. This emphasis on “joyriding in a stolen car” distracts from the real issue: a mass shooting that wounded four kids (”Shooting of 4 kids in stolen car raises alarm,” Aug. 20).
Chief Brian O’Hara’s use of the term “catch and release” reveals a punitive mindset that prioritizes harsh punishment over addressing the root causes of youth crime. His language dehumanizes traumatized children, suggesting they deserve punishment rather than the care and support they need. If he is so quick to use language that dismisses the trauma and humanity of children, how can we trust him to foster a culture of accountability, transparency and reform within his own police department?
Equally concerning is how media outlets have adopted this narrative, casting these children as the real criminals instead of focusing on the violence inflicted upon them. This harmful framing undermines public trust and distracts from the core issue of gun violence.
O’Hara’s rhetoric and leadership betray the promises of reform and professionalism that accompanied recent raises for the department. Minneapolis urgently needs Minneapolis Police Department leadership that prioritizes the safety, dignity and rights of every community member and can steer the department through the crucial reforms it desperately needs.
Molly Priesmeyer, Minneapolis
RELATIONSHIPS
Illustrating the many ways to be
I’ve been blessed with one spouse who’s stuck with me for 34 years and who claims to still like me despite my numerous faults. However, the recent story “Farm family is polyamorous” (Aug. 20) reminded me that loving, committed relationships exist in various forms, some of which are completely unfamiliar to me. Although the photo of polyamorous famers on the front page of Monday’s variety section surprised me, ultimately the article challenged me to think about the lives of other people in our state. I hope the paper will continue to share stories that highlight the different ways Minnesotans build lives together.
Joel Olson, St. Francis
