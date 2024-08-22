Readers Write: 2024 presidential election, Third District race, gun violence, polyamory

Literacy in all forms matters. With everything going on in the world right now (wars in the Middle East and in Ukraine/Russia, and a major election just months away here in the U.S.), I fully recognize that what I am writing about matters little to a lot of people. That is, except to me, and anybody else who is literate in reading music. While I loved seeing the full front page of Wednesday’s Variety section, labeled as “Music on a Stick,” my delight was severely marred by the graphics that were used. There, in plain sight for all to see, were numerous quarter notes, eighth notes, 16th notes, triplets, you name it. And every single one of them, save two, were backward. You see, it actually does matter onto which side of the note head the stem is placed. This is taught to music students in Minnesota starting in elementary school. Does the Minnesota Star Tribune truly not have anybody on their graphics team that knows this, or who would at least know to double check so as to not make this error? Anyway, this retired music teacher was supremely disappointed.