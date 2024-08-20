In defense of the ‘bro hug’ marriage

Which brings me back to Don Jr.’s reaction to Tim and Gwen Walz meeting onstage with a handshake and a hug, looking into one another’s eyes. I think Don Jr. was so bothered by this exchange because it messed with his preconceived sense of what relationships should be like between men and women. In this worldview, which I’ve researched extensively for my forthcoming book on the radicalization of American boyhood and the perpetuation of violence among young, white men and boys: Men are hunters and women are prey. A man should approach his wife only and always as an object of desire. He should view her as a sexual object and approach her accordingly. He should primarily think about her in terms of his sexual attraction to her and how she satisfies his physical needs.