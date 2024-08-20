The governor doth project too much

While reducing our country’s carbon-dioxide emissions is a noble goal, the record indicates a Harris-Walz administration would embrace extreme energy policies mainstream voters should be concerned about. As a U.S. senator, Harris not only supported but co-sponsored the Green New Deal, which mandates that 100% of American power is sourced through “zero-emission” energy sources within only a decade, the rebuild of most existing building infrastructure and a complete overhaul of the U.S. transportation system — at a price tag of around $93 trillion according to one estimate, nearly four times the entire American gross domestic product. And here in Minnesota, Gov. Walz has required our utilities to supply 100% carbon-free energy by just 2040, a draconian regulation that will lead to an average annual bump of $1,642 in electricity bills for families and expose our power grid to likely dead-of-winter blackouts in years to come, according to an analysis by the Center of the American Experiment.