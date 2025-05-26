Sports

Rays take on the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (29-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-26, second in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 8:02AM

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (3-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -124, Twins +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 26-26 record overall and a 16-18 record in home games. The Rays are 18-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota has a 29-23 record overall and an 11-15 record on the road. The Twins have a 21-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe is fourth on the Rays with 14 extra base hits (four doubles and 10 home runs). Curtis Mead is 7 for 17 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has seven home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBIs while hitting .253 for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 12 for 34 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Twins: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (groin), Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (glute), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Byron Buxton: 7-Day IL (head), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

