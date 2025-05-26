Rays take on the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (29-23, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (26-26, second in the AL East)
Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (3-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -124, Twins +104; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to begin a three-game series.
Tampa Bay has a 26-26 record overall and a 16-18 record in home games. The Rays are 18-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Minnesota has a 29-23 record overall and an 11-15 record on the road. The Twins have a 21-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Monday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.