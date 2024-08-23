RandBall: Can the Vikings’ Sam Darnold be this year’s Baker Mayfield?

5. That brings us to how Darnold can be successful this season. The Panthers ran the ball more than 40 times in each of those four Darnold wins at the end of 2022. Unless the Vikings lock Kevin O’Connell in his office, they will never do that. But they can take some lessons from the 2019 Vikings and also the way Darnold had success in 2022 — he was 3-1 in his first four starts with zero turnovers while throwing the ball a little more than 20 times per game — in crafting their path forward. They can’t have Darnold throwing 35 or 40 times a game. He’ll start making mistakes and turning the ball over. The Vikings ran 63 plays per game last season. If that number holds this season, ideally there would be about 30 Darnold throws, a few Darnold scrambles (yes, he’s pretty good at that) and 30 designed runs.