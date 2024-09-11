Ramsey County narrows probe into former medical examiner to seven cases

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s office will convene a panel of independent experts to evaluate seven cases in which the scientific analysis of Michael McGee, the county’s embattled former medical examiner, played a major role in securing a conviction.
The investigation follows a litany of critiques from judges and independent reports casting doubt on the former chief medical examiner’s methods.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Choi said he and an independent prosecutor’s organization narrowed a universe of 215 cases to seven in need of “further review” from scientific experts.
“We have not made any final conclusion at all,” Choi said of the cases that made it to the final phase of an examination. “We believe we need to have further review by medical experts on these particular cases to understand the significance and the impact of those seven cases.”
Choi said all seven cases being reviewed are murder convictions. He didn’t identify the cases, saying he didn’t want to retraumatize families of victims or provide false hope to someone in prison before they’ve come to conclusions. The review is expected to cost more than $500,000, and Choi said he is committed to accepting the recommendations “without fear or favor.”
McGee’s Ramsey County case history, dating back four decades, has been under review by County Attorney John Choi’s office and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office for three years.
“Our top priority in this review is to create transparency in justice in the system,” said Carrie Sperling, of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office Conviction Review Unit, at the news conference. “Not any goal of our criminal justice system is met when we convict the wrong person of the wrong thing.”
Jim Mayer, legal director of the Great North Innocence Project, a nonprofit that seeks to reverse wrongful convictions in Minnesota, applauded Choi for taking a systematic review into McGee’s past cases.
”They talk about where there’s smoke there’s fire. This is a case where we are beyond the smoke phase,”said Mayer, whose organization is assisting in the review. “We have seen the fire, which is why we’re all standing up here. The question is how far the fire has spread, what additional damage might be out there and how do we mitigate that harm.”
McGee has faced renewed scrutiny over his methods after his “medically unsupported testimony” wrongfully sent a Minnesota man, Thomas Rhodes, to prison for 25 years, according to an investigation by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. Since his release last year, Rhodes has filed a lawsuit accusing McGee of fabricating medical conclusions and providing false testimony in the 1996 drowning death of his wife.
“McGee reasoned backward — from the nonmedical evidence to the medical findings,” concluded a report from the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit, launched by Attorney General Keith Ellison in 2021.
Rhodes is at least the fourth person to either be released from prison or resentenced to a lower penalty after revelations that McGee provided flawed or inaccurate testimony leading to their convictions, according to court records. The litany of critiques in independent reports and judges’ orders has cast doubt over the entire career of a medical examiner, once renowned for his ability to use emerging science to solve cases that stumped his colleagues. McGee was the county medical examiner in Ramsey from 1985 to 2019 and continued to work for the department as a forensic pathologist until he retired in 2021. As medical examiner, he also served neighboring Washington County and more than a dozen outstate counties.
Choi started the review of McGee’s history after an appeals judge called his testimony in the case of Dru Sjodin, a college student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2003, “so unmoored from a scientific basis that it should not have been received at all.”
“The evidence in the record demonstrates that McGee did much more than merely follow where the evidence and science led him,” U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ralph R. Erickson wrote in 2021, in reversing the death penalty sentence for Alfonso Rodriguez. “Instead, he chose to play the role of a super sleuth, something akin to Sherlock Holmes.”
Choi said they’ve spent the past years narrowing the list to cases in which McGee conducted the autopsy or testified as an expert. Asked for his opinion on McGee’s intentions, Choi said now was not the time for speculating. “We need to do some work and let the facts and truth lead the way.”
