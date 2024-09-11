Ramsey County narrows probe into former medical examiner to seven cases

Rhodes is at least the fourth person to either be released from prison or resentenced to a lower penalty after revelations that McGee provided flawed or inaccurate testimony leading to their convictions, according to court records. The litany of critiques in independent reports and judges’ orders has cast doubt over the entire career of a medical examiner, once renowned for his ability to use emerging science to solve cases that stumped his colleagues. McGee was the county medical examiner in Ramsey from 1985 to 2019 and continued to work for the department as a forensic pathologist until he retired in 2021. As medical examiner, he also served neighboring Washington County and more than a dozen outstate counties.